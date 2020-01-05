Brokerages Set H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Target Price at $27.00

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

HRB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.22. H & R Block has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

