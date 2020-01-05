Brokerages Set KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Target Price at $14.75

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at $351,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the third quarter worth $621,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 1,464.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KVH Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a PE ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 0.93. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

