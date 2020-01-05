Brokerages Set Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target at $26.50

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

SLGL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,362. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at $17,471,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

