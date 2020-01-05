Brokerages Set Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $51.75

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. 478,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 177.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.