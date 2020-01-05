Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.75 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

TSE:CFW traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$1.21. 393,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,011. The company has a market capitalization of $175.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$399.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$455.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

