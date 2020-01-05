Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$338.22.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$378.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$346.00 to C$356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at C$233,680.94.

Shares of TSE CP traded down C$0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting C$334.50. The company had a trading volume of 280,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,499. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$325.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$310.87. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$239.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$337.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

