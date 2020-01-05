Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0349 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and Upbit. Cardano has a total market cap of $904.94 million and approximately $30.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022186 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003746 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.02358754 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011212 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Exmo, ABCC, DragonEX, Bitbns, Coinbe, OTCBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Cryptomate, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Upbit, Coinnest, Binance, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

