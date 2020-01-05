Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. 289,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $1,349,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,197.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,415,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and have sold 441,099 shares worth $24,551,076. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

