CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives $103.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 1,475,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,940. CarMax has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,279,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,004,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

