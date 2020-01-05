CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives $103.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.35.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Shares of KMX stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 1,475,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,940. CarMax has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,843,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,279,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,004,000.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
