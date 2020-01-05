Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHEK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, research analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

