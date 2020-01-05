Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Receives $89.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $54,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,118. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.