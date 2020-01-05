CoinUs (CNUS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,199.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. CoinUs has a market cap of $279,927.00 and approximately $5,199.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 140% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039240 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000673 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

