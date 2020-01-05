Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Receives €39.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.59 ($46.03).

SGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of EPA SGO traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €36.34 ($42.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($60.93). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.26.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

