Compass Point Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acushnet from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.72.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $32.96.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 157,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

