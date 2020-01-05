Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Concho Resources reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXO traded up $3.25 on Monday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,864. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

