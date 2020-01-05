Cortex Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, UEX, DragonEX and Huobi. During the last week, Cortex has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $2.30 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00189258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01501640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DragonEX, DEx.top, Bithumb, OKEx, BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, DDEX, CoinEx, CoinTiger and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

