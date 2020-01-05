CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. The company's strong international network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The outperformance reflects better-than-expected earnings performance in the second and third quarters of 2019 and raised revenue guidance for the full year. Despite such positives, higher talent cost, Trump’s stringent policies on immigration and competition remain as headwinds. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company's top line.”

Get CRA International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRAI. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CRA International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. CRA International has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $56.04.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.