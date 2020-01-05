Critical Analysis: Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Credicorp and ING Groep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 ING Groep 0 4 5 0 2.56

Credicorp currently has a consensus price target of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. ING Groep has a consensus price target of $11.15, indicating a potential downside of 8.61%. Given Credicorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than ING Groep.

Volatility and Risk

Credicorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credicorp and ING Groep’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.74 billion 3.66 $1.21 billion $14.88 14.64 ING Groep $21.36 billion 2.22 $5.62 billion $1.64 7.44

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of ING Groep shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $6.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Credicorp pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and ING Groep has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. ING Groep is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 24.52% 16.30% 2.27% ING Groep 28.16% 9.77% 0.56%

Summary

Credicorp beats ING Groep on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

