Dai Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01504020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00123364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Kyber Network, YoBit, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, DDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

