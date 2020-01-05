DATx (DATX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $227,283.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. DATx has a market capitalization of $298,253.00 and approximately $227,283.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, IDEX and FCoin. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00189258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01501640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Rfinex, HADAX, FCoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

