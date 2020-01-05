Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $44.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.87.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. 497,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,782. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $744,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

