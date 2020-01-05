Denarius (D) One Day Volume Tops $568.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $629,937.00 and approximately $568.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,931,125 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

