DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $2.50 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $74,831.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00701447 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000829 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001019 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,805,480 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

