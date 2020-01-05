Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPLO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,073,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPLO stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,046,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,177. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

