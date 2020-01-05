Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

DISCA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 3,571,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

