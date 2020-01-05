Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Trend Micro (NASDAQ:TMICY) Financial Contrast

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -75.42% -1,396.92% -49.97% Trend Micro 18.13% 16.59% 8.76%

64.5% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Domo and Trend Micro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domo currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.56%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Risk and Volatility

Domo has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Domo and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $142.46 million 4.20 -$154.31 million ($9.43) -2.28 Trend Micro $1.45 billion 4.91 $257.66 million $1.84 27.89

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Domo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

