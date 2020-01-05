DraftCoin (DFT) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,414.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

