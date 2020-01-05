Dropil Price Tops $0.0003 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Dropil has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $220,134.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Dropil token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDAX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00023976 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004167 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000870 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00051404 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,700,520 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

