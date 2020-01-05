Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.50.

DCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $513.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 422.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

