Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.73 ($35.73).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Duerr alerts:

ETR DUE traded down €0.59 ($0.69) on Friday, hitting €30.38 ($35.33). 173,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.87.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.