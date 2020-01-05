Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 711,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

