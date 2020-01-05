Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.91 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,831. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

