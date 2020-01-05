EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.86 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $16.86 million and approximately $458,509.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Bit-Z, DDEX and LocalTrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00057925 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00083627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001202 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,451.63 or 0.99252797 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

