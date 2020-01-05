Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.57. 208,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,298. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 190,743 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 498,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 148,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

