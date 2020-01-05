Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

