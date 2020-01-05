Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post $726.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.10 million. Endo International posted sales of $786.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Endo International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,963,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,555. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $12.49.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
