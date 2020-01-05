Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post $726.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.10 million. Endo International posted sales of $786.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Endo International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,963,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,555. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

