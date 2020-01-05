Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,963,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,555. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Endo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

