Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to post sales of $736.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.77 million and the highest is $738.20 million. Energizer reported sales of $571.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

ENR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 403,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,065. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Energizer has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

