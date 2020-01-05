Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,679,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42. Envista has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $1,723,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $55,215,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

