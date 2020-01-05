Ergo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104,413.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Ergo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $104,413.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ergo Profile

Ergo was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 10,127,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,081,026 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

