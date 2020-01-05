Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 191.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $150,586.00 and $9.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 203% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.38 or 0.05963461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,874,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

