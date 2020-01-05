EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0063

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. EUNO has a total market cap of $191,182.00 and $29.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005049 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,984,227 coins and its circulating supply is 30,489,520 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

