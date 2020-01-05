EventChain (EVC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,643.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a total market cap of $73,526.00 and $2,643.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

