Evercore ISI Downgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Underperform

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

