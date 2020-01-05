Evercore ISI Upgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.54.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after buying an additional 895,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,323,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,444,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,985,000 after purchasing an additional 546,742 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.