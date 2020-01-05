Everus Price Hits $0.0569 on Top Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Everus has a total market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $3,580.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 302.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.05898249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029122 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,887,830 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

