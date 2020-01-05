EVOS (EVOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $469.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $11,009.00 and approximately $469.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025040 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000858 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About EVOS

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS's total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

