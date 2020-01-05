Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXFO. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Exfo alerts:

NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 15,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Exfo during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exfo during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exfo during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Exfo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.