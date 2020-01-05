Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $473,993.00 and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.05905397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001246 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

