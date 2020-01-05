Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Fastly news, Director David Hornik sold 85,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $1,935,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,324.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,126 shares of company stock valued at $13,327,196 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,288,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. Fastly has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

